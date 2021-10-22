Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Poppi Monroe

Monroe played basketball superstar Heather Burge in 2002’s Double Teamed. The role was her first major acting gig, which she followed up with an appearance on Strong Medicine and CSI: Miami. Monroe was also seen in Disney Channel’s Tiger Cruise and voiced Kate Brewster in the Terminator 3: The Redemption video game. She left acting in 2006.

Monroe, who works in the wine industry, relocated from California to Texas in 2016. She shares her wine tasting adventures via social media.