Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Raven-Symone

The child star made a splash as Nebula in 1999’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and its two sequels. She then portrayed Galleria in 2003’s The Cheetah Girls and 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2. Symoné continued to have success on Disney as Raven Baxter on That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007 before reprising her role in its revival, Raven’s Home, which began in 2017. The actress voiced Monique in the Kim Possible series and its corresponding DCOMs. Symoné’s other acting credits include State of Georgia, Black-ish and Big City Greens. She released four studio albums from 1993 to 2008 and made her Broadway debut in 2012’s Sister Act. The Georgia native joined The View as a host from 2015 to 2016 and competed on The Masked Singer in 2019.

The Academy of Art University alum married Miranda Pearman-Maday in June 2020.