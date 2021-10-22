Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Selena Gomez

Gomez portrayed wizard Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. As her fame grew, she landed the role of Carter in 2009’s Princess Protection Program before reprising her magical role in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. Gomez also starred in Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Rudderless, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and The Dead Don’t Die. Gomez voiced Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and served as an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why and This Is the Year. She returned to TV after more than a decade away for 2021’s Only Murders in the Building.

The Texas native released three albums with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, from 2009 to 2011. She has since dropped three solo records, including 2020’s Rare. The musician launched her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for HBO Max the same year.

Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. She had a high-profile romance with The Weeknd from January to October 2017, before briefly reconnecting with Bieber in November of that year. The actress and the “Baby” crooner split for good in March 2018.