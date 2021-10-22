Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Shadia Simmons

The Canadian actress played Piper Dellums, who eventually becomes close with Mahree Bok, in 2000’s The Color of Friendship. Simmons also popped up in the 2000 DCOM Quints before portraying Zenon’s pal Nebula Wade in 2001’s Zenon: The Zequel. The actress switched her focus to TV in the early 2000s, appearing on The Zack Files, Ace Lightning and Life With Derek. She stepped back from acting in 2009.

Simmons is currently a teacher. She reportedly is the mother of three children.