Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens’ role as Troy Bolton’s love interest, Gabriella Montez, in 2006’s High School Musical — and its two sequels — shot her to superstardom. She would go on to star in Beastly, Spring Breakers, Machete Kills, Grease Live!, Second Act, The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch franchise. The California native worked as an executive producer on 2015’s #15SecondScare before producing 2019’s The Knight Before Christmas and 2020’s The Princes Switch: Switched Again. She’s also recorded two studio albums, V and Identified, which dropped in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Hudgens famously dated HSM costar Zac Efron from 2007 to 2010. She moved on with actor Austin Butler in 2011, but the pair called it quits in late 2019. She has been dating MLB player Cole Tucker since November 2020.