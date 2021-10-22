Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Zendaya

The actress became a Disney Channel staple after playing Rocky Blue on Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013. While filming the show, she also portrayed Halley in the 2012 DCOM Frenemies and then played Zoey in 2014’s Zapped. Zendaya went on to star in The Greatest Showman, Smallfoot, Malcolm & Marie, Dune, Space Jam: A New Legacy and plays MJ in the Spider-Man films. Her TV roles include playing K.C. Cooper on K.C. Undercover (which she coproduced) and Rue Bennett on Euphoria. The Emmy winner released her debut album, Zendaya, in 2013. The same year, she penned the book Between U and Me.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2021 that Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating.