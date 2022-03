Dove Cameron (Mal)

The actress continued her acting career with roles in Dumplin’, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Issac, Schmigadoon! and Big Nate. In March 2021, it was announced that Cameron would star as Bubbles in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series.

Along with her acting career, she has also released multiple singles over the years, including “Boyfriend,” “We Belong,” and “LazyBaby.”