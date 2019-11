What’s Still Coming

One of the most anticipated series is Lizzie McGuire, which will return in 2020 and center on Lizzie (Hilary Duff) as she’s about to celebrate her 30th birthday. Other series coming soon include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s What If…, Wandavision, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Muppets Now, Diary of a Female President, Stargirl, Be Our Chef, Lamp Life, Monsters at Work, a Rogue One prequel and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series.