‘Divergent’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ansel Elgort (Caleb Prior)

Following Divergent, the New York native nabbed starring roles in Baby Driver, Billionaire Boys Club, The Goldfinch and in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated West Side Story remake. He’s also set to star and executive produce a series called Tokyo Vice. Outside of acting, he’s continued to release songs including “Thief,” “All I Think About Is You” and “You Can Count on Me.” In June 2020, Elgort was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in 2014 when she was 17 and he was 20. He denied the allegation.