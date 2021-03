Ashley Judd

The Emmy-nominated actress starred on TV shows including Berlin Station and Twin Peaks: The Return. She also landed film roles in A Dog’s Way Home, Good Kids and Trafficked. In her personal life, she accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct in 2017 and he was later sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020. She was hospitalized in February 2021 and began her recovery journey after experiencing a “catastrophic” fall in the Congo rainforest.