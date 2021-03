Jeff Daniels (David)

The Newsroom alum continued to nab film roles including The Catcher Was a Spy, Adam and Guest Artist, which he also wrote. He also appeared on shows such as Godless, The Looming Tower and The Comey Rule. He additionally narrated the History Channel miniseries Washington, which follows former President George Washington’s life. He shares three children with his college sweetheart and wife, Kathleen Rosemary Treado.