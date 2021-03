Kate Winslet (Jeanine Matthews)

Already a bonafide movie star, the English actress continued to act in several movies such as Collateral Beauty, Steve Jobs and Wonder Wheel. She also made TV appearances on Moominvalley and Mare of Easttown, which she also produced. She has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012 and they share son Bear. She also coparents son Joe with ex Sam Mendes and daughter Mia with ex Jim Threapleton.