Mekhi Phifer (Max)

The ER alum — who is married to Reshelet Barnes and shares his children Omikaye with ex-wife Malinda Williams and Mekhi Jr. with ex Oni Souratha — appeared on multiple shows post-Divergent: Truth Be Told, Frequency, Secret City and Love, Victor. He also popped up in movies including Obsession, A Talent for Trouble and Canal Street.