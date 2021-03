Naomi Watts (Evelyn)

Following her role in Divergent, the English actress starred in shows such as Twin Peaks: The Return, The Loudest Voice and Gypsy, which she produced. She also appeared in movies including The Glass Castle, The Book of Henry, Shut In and Ophelia. She has been dating Billy Crudup since 2017 and shares two children with Liev Schreiber, whom she split from in 2016 after 11 years together.