‘Divergent’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shailene Woodley (Tris Prior)

The California native continued to star in movies including Adrift, Endings, Beginnings and The Mauritanian after Divergent wrapped. She notably led the critically acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies, for which she scored her second Golden Globe nod and first Emmy nomination. In her personal life, she was arrested in 2016 and put on a one-year probation for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She dated Australian-Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola from 2018 to 2020 before confirming her engagement to Aaron Rodgers in February 2021.