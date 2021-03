Theo James (Tobias “Four” Eaton)

Though the English actor starred on shows such as Castlevania and Sanditon after Divergent, he also continued to appear in several movies: Underworld: Blood Wars, How It Ends and Archive. He additionally got into producing some of his projects, including Backstabbing for Beginners and Lying and Stealing. In 2018, he married Irish actress Ruth Kearney.