‘Divergent’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zoë Kravitz (Christina)

In addition to starring on High Fidelity — a series in which she executive produced — and Big Little Lies, she continued to appear in prominent films like the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Rough Night and Gemini. Kravitz is gearing up to portray Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led Batman film. She has continued to front the band Lolawolf and they dropped their sophomore album, Tenderness, in July 2020. She was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 until she filed for divorce in December 2020.