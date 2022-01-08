Jacqueline Laurita

The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality was a no-show at the season 3 reunion. For the first time in Housewives history, production on one season began without a break. So, while season 3 was still airing, Jacqueline was mad over season 4 events.

“The night before the reunion, there was a huge right revolving around Strippergate, and Jacqueline refused to leave her house,” Andy Cohen recalled in the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé. “I was so pissed at her! Furious. … It was so confusing to the audience that we were in the middle of production on season 4 during the season 3 reunion and something happened the night before that was so bad that all of their allegiances shifted. Everyone was so mad at Teresa [Giudice] but they couldn’t explain why because it was a spoiler.”