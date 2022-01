Kim Richards

The RHOBH alum did a separate interview with Cohen for the season 2 reunion amid struggles with substance abuse in 2012.

“When it was clear that it was a real problem, we wanted to be responsible and we didn’t want to put her in a situation where anything could be exacerbated,” Cohen explained in Not All Diamonds and Rosé. “We considered her family and wanted to work with her to get her better. Bravo paid for her rehab.”

She returned for season 3.