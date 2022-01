Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York City star wasn’t present for the season 10 reunion in 2018 to check into treatment for alcoholism.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network said in a statement at the time. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

She returned for season 11.