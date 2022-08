What Does the Trailer Tease?

In August 2022, Netflix released a glimpse at the upcoming movie where Hawke and Mendes team up to execute one another’s revenge plans. In the clip, Drea and Eleanor bond over their individual hunger for vengeance. Following a makeover and an unexpected friendship, the duo must figure out how to take down each other’s greatest enemies amid different obstacles.

“Teenage girls, we’re psychopaths,” Hawke’s character says during the sneak peek.