America Chavez Is From Another Universe

The director explained that she doesn’t live in the primary universe. “She’s a newcomer to her powers and to our world. She actually comes from another universe,” Raimi told Fandango in April 2022. “I think she brings a sense of lightness and youth. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange can be a very egotistical and stuffy character, a know-it-all. She just flies in the face of that.”