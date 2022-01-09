How is Scarlet Witch connected to the multiverse?

WandaVision ended with Scarlet Witch learning about her powers and reading the Darkhold, also known as the Book of the Damned or Book of Sins — so it’s definitely not for good guys.

Wanda was last seen studying the Darkhold when she suddenly heard her sons calling out for her. Her twins, Tommy and Billy, weren’t real in WandaVision. They were supposed to be just a creation for her to live out her family dreams, but it seems like real versions might exist in the multiverse somewhere.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer shows Wanda in full Scarlet Witch outfit, compete with her tiara, and she has blackened fingertips, indicating that she has been working with plenty of dark magic since fans last saw her.