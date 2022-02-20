'Doctor Strange 2': Patrick Stewart, Ryan Reynolds Address Cameo Rumors

Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds Deny Cameos

The Star Trek: Picard star was asked about the voice that sounds an awful lot like his own. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that,” Stewart told ComicBook.com days after the Super Bowl trailer debuted in February.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also denied appearing — but noted that he had to issue a denial regardless of the truth. “I guess I’m really not supposed to say anything, but I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds told Variety the same week. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”