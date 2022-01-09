Who are the new characters?

The only confirmed newbie is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), also called Miss America in the comics.

The teen superhero is one of the Young Avengers in the comics. While it’s unlikely that the Young Avengers will form in this movie, it’s worth noting that she isn’t the first member of the YA to join the MCU recently. Other Young Avengers include Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld, introduced in Hawkeye), Elijah Bradley (Elijah Richardson, who was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard, introduced in WandaVision) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton, who will take over the role in the upcoming Ant-Man: Quantumania). Their introductions being so close together probably isn’t a coincidence.