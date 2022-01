Who is returning to the cast?

Dr. Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch), Karl Mordo (Ejiofor), Wong (Benedict Wong), Dr. Christine Palmer (McAdams) and Dr. Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg) will return from the first film. Scarlet Witch (Olsen), who met Strange in the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, will also be among the returning characters.