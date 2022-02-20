Will There Be a Major Cameo?

A new trailer that aired during the Super Bowl on February 13 made fans wonder whether the movie will include a surprise cameo from Patrick Stewart, who played Professor Charles Xavier in 2000’s X-Men and its two sequels. At one point in the teaser, an offscreen voice addresses Doctor Strange, and internet sleuths immediately became convinced that it belongs to the Picard star. Another shot hinted at the inclusion of an alternate universe’s Captain Marvel, who fans think may be Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) under the mask.