She’s Proud to Be the MCU’s First Latina Superhero

America is the first queer, POC superhero to lead their own comics series in Marvel history and she’s continuing to break boundaries onscreen as well. In a nod to the character’s sexuality, Gomez wears a rainbow pin on her jacket throughout the film and has another rainbow painted on the back. “You always see it,” she told EW. “I really like that. It just shows how much Marvel is devoted to growing their diversity.”

The Gentefied alum also hopes she can inspire other young Latina women through her role. “When I was growing up, I didn’t really have too many people to look up to,” she told ET in May 2022, adding that her idols were Selena Gomez and Dora The Explorer. “It’s just so crazy that I get to be that person [for others]. Then, of course, it’s taken to a whole other level with Marvel. In America, it’s really important that people feel seen and I’m glad I get to do that.”