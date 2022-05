The Role of America Chavez Was Rewritten for Her

The Doctor Strange producers were originally looking for someone to play an 18-year-old America Chavez, but once they saw Gomez’ audition, they reworked the character to make her younger. “She brought a spirit or freshness of youth, of not going to take Doctor Strange’s guff,” director Sam Raimi told EW about Gomez in May 2022. “She has a little bit of a flippant quality to her, which I really like. She’s got a lot of spirit.”