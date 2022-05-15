Jodie Whittaker Leaves ‘Doctor Who’ In Fall

Her final special as the first female incarnation of the Doctor airs on BBC America in October, and the send off will have to tie up some loose ends with Yaz, played by Mandip Gill.

“We definitely get a sense that something is coming because there always is something coming when the Doctor is around!” Gil told the BBC after the Easter special. “Things have not been resolved by the end of the episode and I think that can be said for the relationship between Yaz and the Doctor but also the Doctor’s history and future.”