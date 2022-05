New Showrunner — Kind Of

Davies hasn’t written for Doctor Who since 2010, but the writer (who created fan-favorite characters like Rose Tyler and Jack Harkness) returns in 2023. “Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true,” Gatwa said in May 2022. “His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.”