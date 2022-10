The 1st Trailer

The teaser trailer, which debuted after Whittaker’s last episode, shows Tennant in action, running down hallways with his signature trench coat flapping behind him and crawling through the new TARDIS with Tate’s Donna Noble. “I don’t know who I am anymore,” he says.

Harris’ mysterious villain looks disturbingly cheerful while Gatwa makes his first appearance asking, “Will someone tell me what the hell is going on here?!”