David Tennant’s Early Return

Is the 10th Doctor also the 14th Doctor? The October 23 episode ended with Whittaker’s Doctor regenerating. However, a bigger burst of energy than years past turned her back into Tennant’s Doctor. “I know those teeth,” the Time Lord says, clearly confused about how this happened.

The transformation also affected her clothes. While most regenerations take a minute to find their new style, this incarnation came with a new suit that seems similar to Ten’s style. The episode ended with credits that read “introducing David Tennant as The Doctor.”

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” Davies said in an October press release. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”