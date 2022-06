Who Is Neil Patrick Harris Playing?

The How I Met Your Mother alum was announced in June 2022 as a guest star in the 60th anniversary special, but his role is top secret.

In a statement at the time, Davies said “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris … but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”