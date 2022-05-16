Doctor Who' Casts 'Heartstopper' Star as Rose Amid David Tennant's Return

Yasmin Finney Joins ‘Doctor Who’ as Rose

Billie Piper played Rose Tyler from 2005 to 2010, but Yasmin Finney will play a new version of the companion in 2023.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life,” the Heartstopper actress said in a statement in May 2022. “I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Davies, meanwhile, refused to give away any secrets about the 14th season and 60th anniversary special. “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?” the executive producer asked in a statement. “You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.”