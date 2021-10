Alex Greenwald

Greenwald played Seth Devlin, another one of Donnie’s bullies. He only appeared in one other movie, 2005’s Bad News Bears remake, but was the composer on Brie Larson’s 2017 directorial debut, Unicorn Store. He is best known as the singer of Phantom Planet.

Greenwald and Larson got engaged in 2016 after nearly three years of dating. The former couple called it quits in January 2019. The musician began seeing actress Phoebe Tonkin the following year.