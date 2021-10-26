Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale makes a memorable cameo in the film as Kim, a concerned sister who attends Jim Cunnigham’s motivational speaking event — but she is best known for playing Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical films. She also starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Merry Happy Whatever and Carol’s Second Act. She began judging The Masked Dancer in 2020 and has been an executive producer on Picture This, Cloud 9 and the reality show Miss Advised.

Tisdale got engaged to musician Christopher French in 2013 after one year of dating and they tied the knot the following year. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jupiter, in March 2021.