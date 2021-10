Beth Grant

No one will question her commitment to Sparkle Motion — or really anything else she does. Since 2001, Grant — who played Jim Cunnigham follower Kitty Farmer in Donnie Darko — has popped up in TV shows including The Office, The Mindy Project and Jericho. She has also appeared in films such as No Country for Old Men, Jackie and The Artist.

The actress married actor Michael Chieffo in 1985. The couple share a daughter, Mary Chieffo, who is also an actress.