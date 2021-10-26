Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Drew Barrymore

The Scream star played teacher Karen Pomeroy in Donnie Darko — and was also a producer on the film. She went on to star in Riding in Cars With the Boys, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Fever Pitch and Music and Lyrics. She also reunited with her Wedding Singer costar Adam Sandler in 50 First Dates and Blended. The former child star made her directorial debut with 2009’s Whip It! and later starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet. She became the host of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

After finalizing her divorce from Tom Green in 2002, Barrymore dated the drummer of The Strokes, Fabrizio Moretti, from 2002 to 2007. She later moved on with Justin Long, from whom she split in 2009 after one year together. She married third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, in June 2012. The pair welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie in 2012 and 2014, respectively before finalizing their divorce in August 2016.