Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Jake Gyllenhaal

After playing the titular role in Donnie Darko, Gyllenhaal quickly became known for his range, starring in Bubble Boy, The Good Girl, Jarhead, Zodiac, End of Watch, Nightcrawler, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Brokeback Mountain, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination in 2006. He also appeared on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George and Sea Wall/A Life, the latter of which earned him his first Tony nomination. Music fans might also remember him popping up in music videos for Jamie Foxx, Vampire Weekend and Jay-Z. He cofounded the production company Nine Stories in 2015.

The actor was in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst from 2002 to 2004 before he moved on with Reese Witherspoon. Gyllenhaal and the Legally Blonde actress were together for three years until they parted ways in 2009. The following year, he briefly dated Taylor Swift. He has been seeing model Jeanne Cadieu since late 2018.