Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Jena Malone

The former child actress played Donnie’s girlfriend, Gretchen Ross. She went on to star in Saved!, Pride & Prejudice, Into the Wild, Sucker Punch, The Neon Demon and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay: Parts 1 and 2. She is a series regular on the Amazon Prime Video show Goliath.

In May 2016, the Nevada native gave birth to a son, Ode Mountain, with her boyfriend, photographer Ethan DeLorenzo. The couple announced their engagement in August 2016 before ending things nearly three years later in February 2019.