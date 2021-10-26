Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake’s older sister fittingly played Donnie’s older sister, Elizabeth Darko. She has since appeared in Secretary, Mona Lisa Smile, Sherrybaby, Stranger Than Fiction, The Dark Knight and Crazy Heart, which helped her earn her first Oscar nomination in 2010. She went on to star on The Deuce from 2017 to 2019 and made her directorial debut with Netflix’s The Lost Daughter in 2021.

The actress has been married to Peter Sarsgaard since 2009. The couple share two children: Ramona, born 2006, and Gloria Ray, born in 2012.