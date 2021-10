Mary McDonnell

McDonnell played Donnie’s mom, Rose Darko, and is known for her work on TV shows including Battlestar Galactica, The Closer and Major Crimes. She has also appeared in Scream 4 and Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

In 1984, the actress married actor Randle Mell, with whom she shares two children, Michael and Olivia.