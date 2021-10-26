Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Noah Wyle

Wyle played Professor Kenneth Monnitoff, Donnie’s science teacher, who gives him an important lesson on time travel. He’s best known for playing Dr. John Carter on ER, but has also starred in other TV shows including Falling Skies, The Librarians, The Red Line and Leverage: Redemption.

The actor was married to Tracy Warbin from 2000 to 2010. The former couple share two children: Owen, born in 2002, and Auden, born in 2005. He married Sara Wells in June 2014 and the duo welcome daughter Frances Harper one year later.