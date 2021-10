Patrick Swayze

The Dirty Dancing star played Jim Cunnigham, a local motivational speaker with a terrible secret. After Donnie Darko, Swayze appeared in Waking Up in Reno, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and Powder Blue, which would be his final role. Swayze died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. He was married to wife Lisa Niemi for 34 years before his death.