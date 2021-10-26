Donnie Darko Cast Where Are They Now

Seth Rogen

Blink and you might miss the Freaks and Geeks alum playing Donnie’s bully, Ricky Danforth, in his first movie role. Now, he’s known as the star of comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Superbad, Pineapple Express, Funny People and Neighbors. He also lent his voice to the Kung Fu Panda series, Sausage Party and the live-action version of The Lion King. He cofounded Point Grey Pictures in 2011 with partner Evan Goldberg. He is the author of 2021’s Yearbook and hosts the “Storytime With Seth Rogen” podcast.

The actor married actress Lauren Miller in 2004.