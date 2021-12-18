More Casting Details

McKay told CBS that Lawrence was the first one cast and her character is written specifically for her. Kate emphasizes the seriousness of the issue while adding Lawrence’s signature humor throughout the movie.

When McKay was asked about DiCaprio, he said, “He was the moment. When he said yes, I was like, this is crazy.”

DiCaprio, for his part, said, “I had been waiting patiently for something like this. And it sort of landed in my lap. And then, of course, got to work with amazing people like this.”