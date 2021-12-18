The Cast

The real question is who isn’t in the cast? In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, Streep stands out as her role as the president is a composition of past presidents who have neglected to address concerning issues.

“I started thinking about all the presidents that we’ve had, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, it has been a murderer’s row of louts and rollovers and suck-ups,’” McKay said at the panel. “I took a little bit from each, so you have kind of the performative empty suit of Reagan.

You have the used car salesman of Bill Clinton … and you have the dangerously underqualified George W. Bush. And then you have … Barack Obama, awfully smooth and cozy with big money. And then, of course, [Donald] Trump’s run-amok narcissism.”

Jonah Hill plays Jason Orlean, who is not only the chief of staff but President Janine Orlean’s son. Jason adds plenty of comedy to the film, as he does not take his job or the comet seriously.

Rob Morgan plays Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, who is a fellow scientist and the head of NASA. Throughout the movie, he helps Randall and Kate in warning the world about the comet and the imminent danger it presents.

Mark Rylance, best known for his roles in Dunkirk and Bridge of Spies, plays Peter Isherwell, the CEO of a tech company called BASH. He has a Steve Jobs look to him and has created a new phone that can show people’s emotions.

June Mindy, played by Melanie Lynskey, is Randall’s always encouraging wife. Lynskey has appeared in Up in the Air, Ever After, Heavenly Creatures and more.

The cast is stacked with some of the other supporting cast, characters and cameos, including Chalamet as Yule, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Hettienne Park as Dr. Calder, Grande as Riley Bina, Kid Cudi as DJ Chello and more.