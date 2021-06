Danielle Harris

Harris played Melissa Crandell, Swell’s 13-year-old sister. Fans may recognize her voice from The Wild Thornberrys, in which she played Debbie Thornberry from 1998 to 2004. She is best known for her work in horror movies, including five entries in the Halloween franchise. The New York native has been married to David Gross since 2014. They share two sons, Carter and Jagger.