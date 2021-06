David Duchovny

Shortly after appearing in Don’t Tell Mom as Bruce, one of Swell’s coworkers, Duchovny landed the role that would make him a star — Fox Mulder in The X-Files, which aired from 1993 to 2002. He also headlined the series Californication and Aquarius, authored four books and recorded two albums. He has two children, Madelaine and Kyd, with ex-wife Téa Leoni, whom he divorced in 2014.